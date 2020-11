CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is assisting five people, including two children, after an early morning fire in Cranston.

Crews were called to the home on Cranston Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found fire coming from the attic of the three story home.

Crews are able to put there fire out in about 45 minutes, but remained on scene for a couple of hours.

There were no injuries reported.