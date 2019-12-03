Rash of vehicle break-ins, thefts reported in Coventry

FILE – This April 1, 2014, file photo shows a key in the ignition switch of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt in Alexandria, Va. Federal prosecutors have reached agreement with General Motors to resolve a criminal investigation into how the Detroit automaker broke the law by concealing a deadly problem with small-car ignition switches, multiple people […]

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Coventry are urging residents to lock their cars after several break-ins were reported over the weekend.

Police posted to Facebook Tuesday morning regarding the break-ins, which occurred near the western end of town.

Special attention Western Coventry, we need your help!Over the weekend, the Coventry Police Department has received… Posted by Coventry Police Department, RI on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

All of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, police said. Affected residents also reported missing or stolen items following the incidents.

With the rash of break-ins, police called attention to the town’s surveillance camera registry.

The registry, which is completely voluntary, can help officers solve crimes. If a crime occurs in a certain area, officers can search the registry to see if any nearby home or business surveillance systems caught the suspect in the act.

In recent years, there have been multiple reports in towns across Southern New England of unlocked cars being rifled through and stolen from, including Warwick, North Smithfield and Dartmouth.