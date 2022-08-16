WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Local talk show personality John DePetro faces a trespassing charge out of Warwick, the city’s police chief confirmed Tuesday night.

Chief Bradford Connor tells 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.

DePetro had been live-streaming a video on his Facebook page at the time.

The home appears to be the same one that was searched back in May in connection with the disappearance of Charlotte Lester, who remains missing. Police said she was known to frequent the home, but the reason why is still unclear.

Connor said DePetro was processed and released with a summons to appear in court on Sept. 1.