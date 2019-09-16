Racing world mourns death of RI’s Mike Stefanik

STERLING, Conn. (WPRI) — One day after nine-time NASCAR champion Mike Stefanik was killed in a small plane crash, his racing colleagues are sending their condolences.
Stefanik – who lived in Coventry – died after the Aero Ultra-Light Aircraft he was piloting went down in Sterling shortly after taking off from RICONN Airport in Green, Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway released the following statement about Stefanik:
“Yesterday, the short track community lost one of the greatest modified drivers in history. Mike Stefanik was a true champion on and off the racetrack making a long-lasting mark on short track racing, specifically in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. With 10 career victories, Mike is one of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s top winning drivers. I know that I can speak for everyone here, as well as our entire Speedway Motorsports, Inc. family, when I say that Mike will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire NASCAR community during this very difficult time.”
Bristol Motor Speedway also reacted to the news on Twitter.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. – who himself survived a plane crash just weeks ago – retweeted NASCAR’s statement.