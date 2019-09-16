Racing world mourns death of RI’s Mike Stefanik

LOUDON, NH – JULY 14: Mike Stefanik, driver of the #66 Canto & Sons Pvng/Robert B. Our Co. Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Town Fair Tire 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 14, 2012 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images for NASCAR)

STERLING, Conn. (WPRI) — One day after nine-time NASCAR champion Mike Stefanik was killed in a small plane crash, his racing colleagues are sending their condolences.

Stefanik – who lived in Coventry – died after the Aero Ultra-Light Aircraft he was piloting went down in Sterling shortly after taking off from RICONN Airport in Green, Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway released the following statement about Stefanik:

“Yesterday, the short track community lost one of the greatest modified drivers in history. Mike Stefanik was a true champion on and off the racetrack making a long-lasting mark on short track racing, specifically in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. With 10 career victories, Mike is one of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s top winning drivers. I know that I can speak for everyone here, as well as our entire Speedway Motorsports, Inc. family, when I say that Mike will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire NASCAR community during this very difficult time.”

Bristol Motor Speedway also reacted to the news on Twitter.

All of us at BMS are saddened to learn of the loss of @mikestefanik. His family is in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/e0tqJCq6EK — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) September 16, 2019

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. – who himself survived a plane crash just weeks ago – retweeted NASCAR’s statement.