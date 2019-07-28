Live Now
Raccoon tested for rabies in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are urging pet owners to make sure their animals are up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Police say a raccoon suspected of having rabies attacked a cat on Beach Street Thursday.

The raccoon was euthanized and is being tested for rabies by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The cat is currently under quarantine at a local animal hospital, according to police.

Police say you should contact Coventry Animal Control if you or your pet has recently come in direct contact with a raccoon or other wildlife in that area.

If you need help vaccinating your pet against rabies animal control can also assist in finding low-cost options.

Coventry Animal Control can be reached at 401-822-9106.

