Providence man wanted on domestic violence charges out of Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are reaching out to the public for help in tracking down a domestic violence suspect.

Police say Aaron Benbow is wanted on charges of domestic felony assault, domestic assault by strangulation, and domestic disorderly conduct.

Benbow, 45, is bald, has brown eyes, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 240 pounds, according to police. His last known address is on Colfax Street in Providence.

Anyone with information on Benbow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coventry police at (401) 826-1100 or tips@coventrypd.org.

