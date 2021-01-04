Providence man set to face a judge following ATV incident that injured officer in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One of three people arrested following Friday night’s incident involving more than 30 bikers and an injured police officer is due in court Monday.

Kemoni Mitchell, 22, of Providence is set to face a Kent County District Court judge on charges including assault on a police officer, possession of “crack” cocaine, reckless driving, and eluding a police officer in a high-speed pursuit.

According to Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist, an officer on patrol noticed a group of approximately 30 motorcycle and ATV bikes around 4 p.m. on Atwood Avenue.

Riders were driving recklessly and not obeying traffic signals at various intersections, according to Winquist, when one motorcycle operator with no registration plate intentionally put their vehicle in the middle of Atwood Avenue to block traffic.

Winquist said the officer approached the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Shyanne Boisvert, of North Providence. Boisvert then reportedly pushed the officer, who took her to the ground to place her in custody.

At that time, the rest of the bikers reportedly surrounded the officer, with one of them, later identified as 33-year-old Eduardo Rivera, of Warwick, driving their bike over the officer’s legs. This while others began attacking his cruiser with witnesses looking on.

From left to right: Eduardo Rivera, Kemoni Mitchell, Shyanne Boisvert (courtesy of Cranston police)

“A cop flies right over, grabs him, takes care of him, all of a sudden, all of the guys surround the cop’s car and the pedestrian’s car with branches from the ground, smashing the windows it was awful,” witness Laura Castellone said. “He’s calling for backup there was like 8 cops, it was crazy.”

Rivera and other members of the group refused to stop, according to Winquist, resulting in a pursuit through Johnston and Providence.

Police say Rivera eventually hit another Cranston cruiser, crashing his bike, and jumped on a second one driven by Mitchell to continue evading police.

However, surveillance video appears to also show an SUV running over a dirt bike, which is why members of the biker community say is what caused Boisvert to abruptly stop and take part in this incident.

“This lady hit two bike riders and put one of them on the ground and then aggressively moved through the pack, if you wanna say flee, the scene of a crime,” Jeremy Sosta, bike life spokesperson said.

Cranston police have not confirmed there was a collision between the SUV and bikers prior to the chaos.

Boisvert and Rivera were eventually apprehended and are scheduled to be arraigned at later dates in March and April.

The officer involved has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.