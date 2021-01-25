Providence man recently released from prison charged in series of bank robberies

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A serial bank robber has been arrested less than a year after being released from federal prison.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said Vaugh Watrous, 43, of Providence, robbed the Santander Bank on Reservoir Avenue last week.

He was arrested Sunday evening on warrants following investigations into bank robberies in Cranston, Providence and North Providence.

Winquist said last Tuesday, Watrous walked into the bank and passed one of the tellers a note in which he demanded money.

Nearly a half hour later, Winquist said a suspect matching Watrous’ description robbed a bank in North Providence. The investigation also revealed Watrous committed bank robberies in Providence as well.

Winquist said Watrous was released from federal prison on Feb. 25, 2020 after serving a seven-year sentence. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to robbing two Providence banks back in 2013. He also admitted to robbing a Citizens Bank in Cranston that same year.

Watrous is charged with one count of 2nd degree robbery in Cranston, and is facing additional robbery charges out of Providence and North Providence.