CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is relocating Providence driver’s license road tests to Cranston until further notice.

The Providence office, on 325 Melrose St., closed after around 20 inches of water flooded the building on Monday due to the severe weather.

Driver’s license road tests at the Providence office will now be conducted at the DMV in Cranston on 600 New London Ave.

Officials said the Providence location suffered electrical damage and hundreds of files and records were destroyed.

All other DMV offices and online services are not affected.