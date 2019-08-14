Prosecutors: Warwick murder suspect tried to flee country

Live Now
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A judge has denied bail for the man accused of killing John “Jack” Fay at Warwick City Park back in 2013.

Michael Soares, 33, was arrested in February after a genealogical research company and a public DNA database helped crack the nearly six-year-old unsolved murder case.

The two-day bail hearing for Soares wrapped up Wednesday after the judge ruled he was a flight risk.

Prosecutors said in court that Soares tried to board a flight to Pakistan two days after Fay’s murder, but the TSA prevented him from doing so because he was acting unusual.

Fay, a 66-year-old retired postal worker and Vietnam veteran, was ambushed while running in an isolated part of the park in May 2013. His body was discovered inside a barrel about 36 hours after the murder.

Soares has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

