CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was reportedly caught peering into a Cranston woman’s bathroom using a drone faced a judge Thursday morning.

Christopher Jones, who police say is a convicted sex offender, was arraigned on a charge of video voyeurism.

On June 21, Stephanie Merola said she was getting ready to take a shower when she heard a buzzing noise coming from outside. At first, she thought it was coming from her pool, but when she went out into her backyard, she saw a drone hovering next to her bathroom window.

Jones tried to move the drone away but it crashed into a bush, and Merola was able to recover it and call the police. The drone was then traced back to Jones, police said.

In court Thursday, Merola learned this wasn’t the first time Jones allegedly spied on her using a drone.

“I had absolutely no idea he’s done this more than once,” she said. “I’m very disappointed, disgusted, and concerned.”

Major Todd Patalano told 12 News that Cranston police had to release some information about the case to show the suspect was charged accordingly, but they can’t release the full details since that could jeopardize their investigation.

“We follow this standard procedure to ensure a successful prosecution and to prevent any negative impact on the case,” he said in a statement. “It is disappointing to hear that the victim was unhappy because she wanted to know more information.”

“This is a very serious case in which detectives of the Special Victims Unit worked very hard and were able to uncover a lot of incriminating evidence that led to a swift arrest which will be utilized and released at the proper time for prosecutorial purposes,” Patalano continued. “It is our goal to pursue a conviction of this serious offender and remove him from the community.”

Jones was released on $15,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court in October.