WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Local talk show personality John DePetro is no longer facing a trespassing charge related to an incident over the summer.

Court records show prosecutors dismissed the misdemeanor charge against DePetro during a court hearing on Monday.

DePetro was arrested in mid-August outside a home on Staples Avenue in Warwick. The home was searched several months earlier as police investigated the disappearance of Charlotte Lester, who’s now been missing for six months.

The man who lives there, Mark Perkins, was arrested the following day after he allegedly charged at DePetro with a lawnmower while DePetro was live-streaming. Perkins still faces an assault charge, according to court records.