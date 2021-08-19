Prosecutors claim convicted child rapist violated bail by attending Pride parade

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner appeared before a judge at Kent County Superior Court Thursday for allegedly violating his probation.

State prosecutors claim the 54-year-old Lincoln resident attended a Pride and bike parade in Newport earlier this year where there were kids present, though his lawyer denies the allegations.

Under Gardner’s bail conditions, he is not allowed to be near schools, playgrounds or any place frequented by children.

Gardner was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Warwick and Massachusetts in the late 1980s and was released from prison in 2018.

After being released, Gardner moved to Providence, where his presence sparked a number of protests outside his home. He then briefly relocated to Cranston before ultimately settling in Lincoln a month later.

The judge set Gardner’s bail at $10,000 with surety, which he posted. He’s due back in court Sept. 1.