Property tax exemption extended to veterans who served during Cold War

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation Wednesday that extends the state’s property tax exemption to Cold War veterans, even though they did not serve during a declared war or conflict.

“Our veterans have served the nation with valor and dignity,” McKee said. “We must always be sure to appreciate them and show them a debt of gratitude, because it is their heroism that keeps us free.”

McKee signed the legislation prior to a school-sponsored event commemorating Veterans Day at Warwick’s Holliman Elementary School.

“Our veterans who served in uniform during the Cold War were gallant in protecting our American ideals,” he continued. “They kept our nation safe, they were our nation’s backbone during a decades-long crisis.”

The legislation defines Cold War veterans as those who served in uniform from 1947 until the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“The current definition of ‘veteran’ that we use has a disparate impact on peacetime veterans and especially female veterans,” Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson said. “By changing the way the current law embraces combat in its definition, this bill will correct an injustice to many who served in peacetime and those women who were excluded from combat until policy was changed by the Secretary of Defense in 2013.”

