‘Professionally devastating’: Investigation continues into fire at RI House speaker’s law office

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received since his law office was destroyed by fire last week.

Shekarchi had just returned home from the State House last Tuesday when he learned the commercial building that housed his law office was engulfed in flames.

While the front of the building sustained minimal damage, the back where Shekarchi’s office was located burned to the ground, taking the roof and nearly all of the walls inside with it.

The building is considered a total loss and the cause remains under investigation by the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office.

Shekarchi said while the fire was “professionally devastating” for him, he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Buildings and possessions can be replaced, but people cannot,” he said in a statement.

Shekarchi said he’s received several offers to temporarily relocate his office, however, he “would like to stay in Warwick since most of my clients are based there, and of course it’s my home.”

He also said he will not let his loss impact any State House matters.

“At the State House, we will continue with the people’s business without interruption,” he said.

12 News reached out to the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office for an update on the investigation but has yet to hear back.