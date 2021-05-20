‘Professionally devastating’: Investigation continues into fire at RI House speaker’s law office

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kait Walsh/WPRI-TV

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received since his law office was destroyed by fire last week.

Shekarchi had just returned home from the State House last Tuesday when he learned the commercial building that housed his law office was engulfed in flames.

While the front of the building sustained minimal damage, the back where Shekarchi’s office was located burned to the ground, taking the roof and nearly all of the walls inside with it.

The building is considered a total loss and the cause remains under investigation by the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office.

Shekarchi said while the fire was “professionally devastating” for him, he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Buildings and possessions can be replaced, but people cannot,” he said in a statement.

Shekarchi said he’s received several offers to temporarily relocate his office, however, he “would like to stay in Warwick since most of my clients are based there, and of course it’s my home.”

He also said he will not let his loss impact any State House matters.

“At the State House, we will continue with the people’s business without interruption,” he said.

12 News reached out to the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office for an update on the investigation but has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/14/21: Federal relief money poll, Rep. Cheney ouster

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community