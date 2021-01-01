Proclamation Ale founder dies after battle with cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Proclamation Ale Company is mourning the loss of its founder.

Dave Witham, who founded Proclamation in 2014, died from cancer after being diagnosed only a month ago, according to the company’s website.

Proclamation is well known for its collaborations with local businesses, especially the “Knock It Off” beer that benefited local charities that was inspired by Gov. Gina Raimondo’s go-to phrase during her coronavirus press briefings.

“The team at Proclamation Ale will continue to be inspired by Dave’s passion for brewing and the enthusiasm and joy his art provided our many amazing customers,” the company wrote on its Facebook page. “The business will honor his name and his legacy by continuing operations and providing high-quality beer to our customers across the nation.”

Witham’s services are private at this time, but the company said once it is safe to do so, they plan to “celebrate his life, friendship, unmatched personality, and of course, beer.”

He leaves behind his wife Lori and their young daughter.

“Dave’s other passion was music and aside from the years he spent teaching and playing, he was very proud of his daughter’s budding talent in music,” the company wrote.

In lieu of flowers, the company asks people donate to Girls Rock! RI in Whitman’s memory.