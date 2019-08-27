Preparing for tragedy: Woman brings ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign to Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Betty Gordon says she is taking matters into her own hands.

With kids and teens going back to school, she is handing out “Stop The Bleed” kits to local schools to be prepared just in case the worst happens. She says with the increase of mass shootings, she wanted to do something about it.

Gordon is from Warwick and says she would like to see at least 20 of these kits – which contain latex gloves, permanent marker, CAT tourniquet, emergency bandage, trauma shears, and compressed gauze – in every school.

She is paying for the kits out of her pocket and has already donated them to Tollgate High School and plans to donate more to St. Rose of Lima School. She has also been communicating with Warwick police about placing them in other schools.

The White House began Stop the Bleed in 2015 to encourage bystanders to become trained to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

According to Stop the Bleed, a person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes.

“Those nearest to someone with life-threatening injuries are best positioned to provide first care,” the organization said on its website.