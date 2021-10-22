Portion of Rhodes on the Pawtuxet closed after kayaker spots deterioration

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Cranston function hall has been forced to close off a section of its building after a kayaker noticed the deterioration of the concrete pillars that support the structure.

Hillary Williamson, general manager of Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, said the deterioration is on the outer mezzanine portion of the building.

She said they’re working with the city on making repairs. In the meantime, that portion of the building has been closed.

Rhodes on the Pawtuxet dates back to 1915, but it’s unclear how old the deteriorating section is.

Williamson said a structural engineer is coming in to check out the damage and make repairs. The repairs are expected to begin soon and will take several weeks to complete.

The deterioration does not impact the ballroom, Williamson assured, nor does it affect the lounge area. She said the impacted space is only used for storage and is utilized a few times a year as an overflow space for large events.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said in a statement to 12 News that the city’s building official issued a “Notice of Violation” to Rhodes on the Pawtuxet for “apparent structural deficiencies.”

“Rhodes’ ownership and management have been directed by the city not to occupy a portion of the building,” Hopkins said. “Functions are still permitted utilizing the majority of the facility. We have been informed that Rhodes has a structural engineer evaluating these concerns. The city is working with Rhodes to resolve these matters.”

One function has been impacted by this situation and has been relocated, according to Williamson. It should not affect any other upcoming events.