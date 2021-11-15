Portion of Coventry road reopens to two-way traffic as bridge replacement continues

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry residents who regularly use Sandy Bottom Road to get across town no longer have to squeeze across the one-lane bridge.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) reopened the bridge to two-way traffic on Monday.

The bridge, which carries the roadway over the Pawtuxet River, has been under construction since May 2020.

RIDOT said the 90-year-old bridge is being replaced in phases as to not block off access to the businesses located on Sandy Bottom Road.

Now that the southbound side of the bridge has been replaced, RIDOT said it is once again wide enough for two lanes of traffic.

Construction will now shift to the northbound side of the bridge, which RIDOT said will also be demolished and replaced.

In addition to replacing the bridge, RIDOT said they will also install ADA-compliant sidewalks on each side, as well as improve the bridge’s drainage and storm water management.

The $8.8-million project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.