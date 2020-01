WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing a package from the front doorstep of a Warwick home.

The incident occurred Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., police said.

Police said the man was seen on surveillance video swiping an Amazon box from outside a home on Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect should contact Detective Zaborski at (401) 468-4248 or john.zaborski@warwickri.com.