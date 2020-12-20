CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Pop-up COVID testing faced with long lines, confusion

West Bay

Posted: / Updated:
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An attempt to get more people tested for COVID-19 ahead of the holidays didn’t go exactly as health officials planned.

The free rapid testing started on Saturday, but as word got out about the effort resources were quickly overwhelmed this weekend.

A viewer sent 12 News video from Sunday showing shoppers at Warwick Mall waiting to get tested at one of the pop-up sites; the line stretched across the mall.

But that wasn’t the only obstacle testing faced.

The Stop & Shop on West River Street in Providence opened several hours later than listed on the health department website.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said it was the first day of testing at that site and they needed more time to handle coordination and logistics.

And while that site opened late, all of the pop-up locations closed early Sunday due to the unexpected high volumes of people.

The health department is now directing people to get rapid tested at the Rhode Island Convention Center, where they can get results in about half an hour.

“The demand for testing is a good thing. We want people to get tested. However, the pop-up sites are intended for people who are already at those shopping locations. If people want to go somewhere specifically to get tested, the quickest and most convenient option is to schedule a same-day test through portal.ri.gov. We have thousands of slots open a day, especially at the Dunkin Donuts Center,” Wendelken said.

You can schedule COVID testing on the health department portal.

Providence

