CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Many roads across Rhode Island are still blocked off after a strong wind and rain storm moved across the area this week.

A portion of Pontiac Avenue that runs over the Pocasset River, which feeds into the Pawtuxet, is closed due to flooding.

After the rain stopped Wednesday morning, the river crested, spilling over onto the road and rushing toward nearby businesses.

Business owners told 12 News something needs to be done so this doesn’t keep happening.

“Hopefully at some point, they can fix something over here, you know, maybe drain it out, we don’t know, but being on a river is a scary thing business-wise,” Steven Carlson said.

Once the water fully recedes, Maj. Todd Patalano told 12 News they will be permanently blocking the Pontiac Avenue Bridge for the foreseeable future due to “structural deficiencies and concerns that the flooding potentially made it worse.”

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.