Police working to ID man who robbed Cranston bank

CRANSTON, R.I (WPRI) — The search is on for a man who was caught on camera robbing a bank in Cranston Thursday morning.

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at the Citizens Bank on Oaklawn Avenue. Police said the man walked into the bank and demanded cash from one of the tellers.

The man took off towards the nearby bike path after the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The man did not appear to have a weapon, police said, and no one was injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray Chevrolet baseball cap, a camouflage face mask and a black and gray Nike sweatshirt. He’s described as a white male with a thin build and a chest tattoo of what appears to be rosary beads.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any additional information is asked to contact Detective Paul Bessette by calling (401) 477-5096 or emailing pbessette@cranstonpoliceri.com.