WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from someone’s account without their consent.

The suspect reportedly entered the Citizens Bank on West Shore Road back in July and withdrew approximately $8,000, according to police.

Later that same day, police said the woman entered another Citizens Bank location in the area and withdrew another $8,000 from the same account.

Anyone who can identify the woman is urged to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4395.