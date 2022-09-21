CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was caught on camera stealing several KitchenAid mixers from a Cranston Walmart late last month.

Police said the woman, alongside a male accomplice, stole $1,257 worth of the appliances from the Walmart on Plainfield Pike.

The woman, according to police, has committed similar crimes at other stores and sometimes wears a wig.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 477-5220.