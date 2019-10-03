1  of  3
Police: Woman steals $99 from purse on coffee shop surveillance video

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman captured on video reaching into a victim’s pocketbook and taking nearly a hundred dollars in cash.

It happened the afternoon of September 18 at the Meadowbrook Plaza Dunkin’ Donuts on Warwick Avenue, according to a post on the Warwick Police Department’s Facebook page.

The victim, an 82-year-old woman, went into the coffee shop and laid her pocketbook down on a chair before venturing over to other customers to chat.

Police said another woman, seen in the video with long dark hair, in a black V-neck shirt and carrying a tote bag, grabbed the pocketbook and rifled through it, taking $99 and leaving.

If you recognize the woman, call Warwick Police Det. Kerri Chatten at (401) 468-4249 or email her at kerri.chatten@warwickri.com.

