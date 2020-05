Courtesy: Coventry Police Department

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman they believe set several towels on fire inside the Coventry Walmart on Friday.

The woman lit the towels, which were on a shelf, on fire soon after she entered the store, police said.

She then left the store and drove off in a four-door gold or silver Buick.

Anyone with any information regarding the arson is asked to contact Detective Paul Pacheco at (401) 825-6341 or email ppacheco@coventrypd.org.