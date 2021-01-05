Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman who was hit by an SUV in Cranston Tuesday night has succumbed to her injuries, according to Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano.

Patalano said the incident occurred on Reservoir Avenue in the southbound lanes, which will remain closed until the on-scene investigation is complete.

He said the woman, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver and a witness remained on scene. Both are cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation at this time.