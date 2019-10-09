Police: West Warwick couple sold drugs in Coventry

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick couple is facing drug charges following a month-long narcotics investigation in Coventry.

Police arrested Michael Costello, 30, and Shannon Dyer-Vanleeuwen, 29, last week on charges of intent to deliver crack cocaine and controlled substance conspiracy.

During the month of September, officers witnessed both Costello and Dyer-Vanleeuwen conducting illegal narcotics sales from a Main Street residence in the Harris Section of Coventry and various other locations throughout town, according to police.

Both suspects are being held without bail at the ACI.

