Police: Weather, speed to blame for Rt. 10 crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are urging drivers to take it easy on the roads as another round of wet and, in some areas, wintry weather moves through the area.

Police said heavy rain was at least partially to blame for an overnight crash on Route 10 North between Park and Reservoir Avenues around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said speed also was a factor in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but police said the injuries were not considered serious.

