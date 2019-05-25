Police: Warwick man uses bat in violent attack following crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) -- A Warwick man was arrested after police say he attacked another man with a bat near a gas station Friday night.

The victim told responding officers that he was at a stop light at the intersection of Park and Elmwood Avenues when he was intentionally hit by another vehicle, according to police.

When the victim tried to flee, police said the suspect, identified as James Germalm, began to chase him and struck him at least twice with a bat, hitting him at least once in the head.

The incident eventually ended up at the Mobil Gas Station on Elmwood Avenue, where officers found witnesses restraining Germalm and the victim inside on the floor bleeding from his head.

Police said Germalm suffered broken ribs and a concussion while being restrained by witnesses and while officers attempted to arrest him.

Germalm, 47, is charged with three counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment and will be arraigned there.

Warwick police are also investigating an incident that occurred prior to the crash and assault that may be connected.