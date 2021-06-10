Police: Warwick man intentionally set fire to his own home

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Warwick Police Department

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Warwick man was arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed he intentionally set fire to his own home, according to police.

Carlos Figueroa Ortiz, 28, is charged with first-degree arson.

Firefighters responded to a home on Evergreen Drive Wednesday night for reports of a fire. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

All of the residents, including Figueroa Ortiz, were able to escape and no one was injured.

Figueroa Ortiz was ordered held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for June 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/4/2020: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community