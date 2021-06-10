Police: Warwick man intentionally set fire to his own home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Warwick man was arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed he intentionally set fire to his own home, according to police.

Carlos Figueroa Ortiz, 28, is charged with first-degree arson.

Firefighters responded to a home on Evergreen Drive Wednesday night for reports of a fire. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

All of the residents, including Figueroa Ortiz, were able to escape and no one was injured.

Figueroa Ortiz was ordered held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for June 24.