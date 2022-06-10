WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for whoever broke into and stole from a Warwick liquor store last month.

The suspect, according to police, was seen on surveillance footage prying and completely removing a rear glass door at Greenwood Liquors.

Police said the suspect didn’t trigger the alarm in the process. Once inside, the thief rummaged through the store.

The suspect stole numerous items, including liquor and cash, according to police.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Randy Bell at (401) 468-4249.