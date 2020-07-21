Police: Warwick burglary suspect ‘crawled into custody’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thanks to the public’s help, the Warwick Police Department announced Tuesday they have caught the man suspected of crawling through an Oakland Beach restaurant and running off with the cash register.

Police said Douglas McLaren “crawled into custody” on Monday and was charged with breaking and entering.

Surveillance video released last week by Top of the Bay Restaurant showed the suspect slowly making his way across the floor before taking the cash drawer, according to police.