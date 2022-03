CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Cranston.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in front of the PreGame Lounge on Dyer Street, according to Maj. Todd Patalano.

Patalano believes vehicles and a nearby business were hit with numerous bullets fired by suspects.

No injuries have been reported, and detectives are currently reviewing all evidence.

This is a developing story, check back for udpates.