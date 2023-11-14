WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy in Warwick over the summer.

David “DJ” Holloway III was pronounced dead at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after his father found him face down on the deck next to his neighbor’s swimming pool back in August, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Holloway III’s father, identified by police as 32-year-old David Holloway II, told investigators that he believed that his 3-year-old son followed his 13-year-old brother, who’s autistic, across the street and into the neighbor’s pool. Investigators later confirmed Holloway II’s suspicion while reviewing the neighbor’s backyard surveillance footage.

Holloway II explained that his autistic son was known to sneak over to the neighbor’s and swim in their pool without their permission throughout the summer months, according to the police report.

Detectives arrested Holloway II and the boy’s mother, 31-year-old Kaitlyn Nolan, last week on numerous charges connected to the investigation, which also revealed their children were living in “deplorable conditions.”

Here is a timeline of events from the day Holloway III died and what officers uncovered inside their Gorham Avenue home:

Officers who reviewed surveillance footage from the neighbor’s backyard noted that the 13-year-old boy was seen opening the gate and walking toward the pool with his 3-year-old brother in tow.

The surveillance footage shows the teenager getting into the swimming pool by himself. He was later seen helping the toddler remove his shirt, pants and diaper near the shallow end of the pool, according to the police report.

Holloway III then started walking naked toward the pool’s ladder, but the recording stopped right before he climbed into the water. The next clip, which started recording two minutes after the previous one, showed Holloway III struggling to keep his head above water in the shallow end of the swimming pool.

“He is frequently on his back under water,” the police report reads. “Although his extremities are moving, he is not thrashing and comes above the water line a few times and is able to get air. However, he does not appear to know how to swim.”

Though his brother was struggling, the teenager did not appear to notice or understand what was happening due to his disability, according to the report.

The next clip isn’t recorded until nearly 10 minutes later, when the teenager could be seen pulling Holloway III out of the pool by his hips, according to the police report.

That’s when Holloway II walked through the gate and into the neighbor’s backyard. Once he noticed his son was lying unresponsive on the pool deck, the police report states he immediately picked him up and carried him toward the front yard. Holloway II then called 911 and began performing CPR on his young son in his neighbor’s front yard, according to the police report.

Holloway II told investigators he had been watching the five children who lived in the home. Those children included Holloway III and his 13-year-old autistic brother, as well as his 4- and 7-year-old sisters and his 10-year-old half sister.

Holloway II said he checked on the children, who were all upstairs on the second floor of the home, prior to using the bathroom and going downstairs to wash the dishes, according to the report.

Several minutes later, Holloway II said he realized “things were too quiet” and went to check on them again. That’s when he realized his two sons were no longer in the house.

Holloway II told officers he then ran over to the neighbor’s backyard, which his teenage son was known to sneak into. He overheard his teenage son telling Holloway III that “it was time to get out of the pool” and found the toddler lying face down on the deck, according to the report.

Officers searched the home and found that, while the other four children were unharmed, the residence was in “deplorable condition.”

The R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) told investigators it would be following up with those who took custody of the four children following the incident to ensure a safety plan was in place and being adhered to.

Holloway II and Nolan, who was not living in the house at the time of the incident but drove over upon learning what had happened, were both taken to the Warwick Police Department for questioning.

This story is being updated. Check back for more details.