CRANSTON R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a pair of denim thieves that they say stole nearly $4,000 worth of jeans from the GAP store in Garden City.

Police said the shoplifters worked together to pack a suitcase full of jeans before leaving the store.

The suspects, seen in surveillance photos posted by the Cranston Police Department, are both dark-skinned males.

Anyone who recognizes the men should contact Det. John Hopkins at (401) 477-5065.