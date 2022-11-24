CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a shootout in Cranston Wednesday night sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to a home on Smith Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police said three suspects carried out a targeted home invasion, with at least two of them being armed. The person inside the home also had a firearm.

The two parties exchanged gunfire inside and outside the home, hitting several cars and the side of the house.

“Cranston is usually pretty quiet, a safe city, but there are things that happen in our city as you know,” Chief Michael Winquist said. “We are really concerned, but this was a targeted incident. We are very confident of that and our detectives are working hard to bring the people responsible to justice.”

A man in his 50s, who was inside the home, was shot in the head. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

Two of the three suspects fled the scene. Police said they are known to law enforcement and were involved in another home invasion a couple months ago.

“We definitely feel it was targeted just based on the prior history of the people involved and what we know at this time of the exchange of gunfire,” Winquist said. “The people that arrived here are definitely looking for something in the house.”

Police said they believe there are firearms inside the home and are in the process of getting a search warrant. They are also searching for the suspect vehicle.

Those with information are encouraged to reach out to the Cranston Police Department.