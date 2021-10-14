Police: Suspects stole 90 pairs of leggings from Cranston store

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing dozens of pairs of leggings from a Cranston store late last month.

The incident occurred on Sept. 24 at the Victoria’s Secret located in Garden City Center.

Police said a man and woman walked into the store and loaded up empty bags with approximately 90 pairs of leggings worth $3,795.

The suspects then left the store and drove off in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Robert Santagata by calling (401) 477-5169 or emailing rsantagata@cranstonpoliceri.com.

