CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into an ATM late Tuesday night.

Police say someone in a dark-colored minivan wearing a ski mask went to the drive-up ATM machine at the Citizens Bank on Atwood Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

While the person was able to pry open the machine, police say it doesn’t appear any money was stolen. Officials say they are going to verify that with the bank once they are open.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect fled and struck a marked police cruiser on Dyer Avenue when officials attempted to stop them.

The officer inside the cruiser was not injured.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Franklin Avenue a short time later.

Officers searched the area with a canine team for two suspects who fled on foot near the Providence line, but were unable to locate them.

The incident remains under investigation.