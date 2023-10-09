FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Freetown police are asking the public for information about a Cranston man who disappeared eight years ago.

On Oct. 4, 2015, Joaquim Prata, who is now 63 years old, disappeared under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind his work vehicle with a note that left his family and coworkers “deeply concerned.”

Inside the vehicle parked at Fernandes Masonry Company in East Freetown, police said they found his wallet, ID, credit cards, a cellphone and a note that read, “Without love at home, life is hard, without luck, life is impossible, don’t come looking for me.”

Despite efforts to locate him, Prata remains missing to this day, according to police.

“We are once again calling upon our community, emphasizing that every piece of information, no matter how small, remains vital in this ongoing case,” the department said in a release. “Your tip could make a difference.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Freetown Det. Shane Kelley at (508) 763-4017 or skelley@freetownpolice.org.

