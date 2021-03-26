Police: Speed likely a factor in Warwick crash involving motorcyclist

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man is recovering after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Police said Devin Danis, 25, was riding his motorcycle down Airport Road when he collided with a car that was leaving a nearby parking lot.

“Initially investigators believed Danis may have crossed the center lines but this does not appear to be the case after further investigation,” Sgt. John Curley said in a release Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, Danis was unresponsive in the roadway suffering from serious injuries to multiple parts of his body. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and Danis was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car Danis collided with, identified by police as a 21-year-old Providence woman, immediately stopped after the crash and ran to help him, along with several witnesses. She was not injured in the crash.

Danis is a member of the U.S. Army, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his medical expenses, and has a 2-year-old daughter and an 8-month-old son.