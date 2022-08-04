CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich woman was arrested Monday after she passed a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was taken into custody and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to/from an institution.

Police said Vinarskaya was arrested a few days after the inmate was found with the cell phone.

Vinarskaya, according to a police, had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, said in a statement that an investigation was launched after prison staff noticed “suspicious activity.”

“As a safety and security agency, we take this type of allegations very seriously,” he said. “Right now, we need to let the justice system run its course.”

Vinarskaya was arraigned and released on $5,000 personal recognizance. Her next court date is scheduled for November.