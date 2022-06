WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a shirtless man who broke into a Warwick machine shop earlier this month.

The suspect was caught on camera breaking into The Droitcour Company back on June 18. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray glove on his right hand.

It’s unclear at this time how the man got inside the business or whether he stole anything.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Detective Nate Chea at (401) 468-4240.