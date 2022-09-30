CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a registered sex offender after he was caught red-handed watching porn in a Cranston library earlier this week, according to authorities.

Kyle Bento, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday after two detectives saw him watching porn on a computer at the Cranston Public Library.

Col. Michael Winquist said the detectives were at the library following up on a tip that Bento, a Level II sex offender, was regularly using the public computers to access lewd images and videos of young women.

Winquist said Bento was wearing headphones at the time and was clearly watching a video of two young women in bikinis.

The detectives recorded Bento performing lewd acts on himself while watching the video before arresting him on the spot.

Winquist noted that a woman was sitting next to Bento at the time of his arrest, during which he told the detectives “he would never do this again and that he would never come back here.”

Bento has been charged with one count of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.