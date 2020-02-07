Closings & Delays
Police seize $80K+ of cocaine during traffic stop

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Florida man was arrested in East Greenwich are tens of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said troopers pulled Victor Jose Felix, 40, for speeding on I-95 near Exit 7 just before midnight on Thursday.

When troopers searched his vehicle, Manni said they found two vacuum-sealed bags of cocaine worth more than $80,000.

Felix, of Haines City, Florida, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of greater than one kilogram of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

He was arraigned Friday morning and Kent County District Court and was ordered held without bail.

