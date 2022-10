WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — West Warwick police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a local business and stealing cash.

The department said the man broke into Victoria’s Sweets and Bakery on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole money out of the cash register.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call West Warwick Detective Trenna Beltrami at (401) 827-9005 or contact the department on its Facebook page.