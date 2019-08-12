Police seek info, video related to West Warwick drive-by shooting

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — West Warwick police are reaching out to the public for assistance as they investigate a shots-fired incident involving rival biker gangs from over the weekend.

According to police, someone just before 3 p.m. Saturday drove past a party being held outside a Walker Street home and fired several gunshots. No one was hurt.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack. Target 12 reported over the weekend the partygoers were members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

Police say they’re now searching for several vehicles that eyewitnesses reportedly saw leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with surveillance video from the area or information on the attack is asked to call the West Warwick Police Department’s detective division at (401) 827-9044.

Tim White contributed to this report.