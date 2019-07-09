Police seek identity of TV theft suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to Warwick police, the man left the Walmart on Post Road Monday evening carrying a television with the security tag still attached.

When an employee confronted the suspect, police say the man pulled out a large kitchen knife and waved it at the employee.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s who stands about 5-foot-7 and has a tattoo on his right bicep. He was wearing a white v-neck t-shirt and dark-colored basketball shorts and fled in a gray Honda Element.

Police said similar incidents involving the same suspect have been reported in Johnston, North Attleboro and Seekonk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Smith at (401) 468-4329 or matthew.smith@warwickri.com or Det. Christian Vargas at (401) 468-4260 or christian.vargas@warwickri.com.