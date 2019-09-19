Police searching for Warwick Roomba thief

Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing two Roomba vacuums from a Warwick store last week.

On Sept. 6, the man was seen on surveillance footage stealing two I-Robot Roomba vacuums worth more than $800.

Police said the man drove off in a black sedan with tinted windows.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue patterned shorts, a black baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact Warwick Police Detective Christian Vargas at (401) 468-4260 or by email.